What you can't do without a TIN in Bangladesh
Many activities cannot be carried out without a Tax Identification Number (TIN), making it essential to obtain one.
As a result, many people are compelled to take a TIN simply to access services, and often do not submit tax returns even after many years.
At present, there are more than 12 million TIN holders. Of them, around 4.25 million submitted returns this year.
A TIN can be obtained through the website of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
Overall, around 40 types of activities require a TIN. Here is a look at who cannot access certain services or carry out specific activities without a TIN:
1. Salaried employees
Government employees with a basic salary exceeding Tk 16,000, as well as managerial, administrative and supervisory staff in private organisations.
2. Business owners
A TIN is required to obtain or renew a trade licence from city corporations or municipal authorities.
3. Owners of land or flats
Anyone owning land or an apartment within city corporation, municipal or designated areas must have a TIN, as such assets cannot be registered without it.
4. Vehicle owners
Vehicle owners must have a TIN. Without it, vehicle registration and fitness renewal cannot be completed.
5. Professionals
Physicians, lawyers, engineers, chartered accountants or any professionals registered with the NBR require a TIN to obtain certification.
6. Importers and exporters
Those opening letters of credit (LCs), as well as clearing and forwarding agents, must have a TIN.
7. Tender participants
A TIN is required to submit tenders to government or local government institutions.
8. Credit card holders
A credit card cannot be obtained without a TIN; all cardholders must have one.
9. Members of elite clubs
A TIN is required to become a member of elite clubs such as Dhaka Club, Gulshan Club and Uttara Club. It is also required for parents who wish to enrol their children in English medium schools.
10. Small and large business operators
A TIN is required to run businesses of all sizes, including mobile recharge services, mobile banking, distributorships, consultancy services, catering, event management, manpower supply and security services.
11. Users of certain services
A TIN is required for a range of services, including opening letters of credit, obtaining export registration certificates, operating insurance survey firms, and membership in professional bodies for physicians, engineers, accountants and others. It is also required for company directors and sponsor shareholders, marriage registrars (kazis), and holders of drug licences.
12. Loan recipients
A TIN is required to obtain loans exceeding Tk 500,000 (5 lakh) from banks and financial institutions.
13. Election candidates
A TIN is mandatory for candidates contesting parliamentary, city corporation, upazila and municipal elections.