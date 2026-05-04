What you can't do without a TIN in Bangladesh

Many activities cannot be carried out without a Tax Identification Number (TIN), making it essential to obtain one.

As a result, many people are compelled to take a TIN simply to access services, and often do not submit tax returns even after many years.

At present, there are more than 12 million TIN holders. Of them, around 4.25 million submitted returns this year.

A TIN can be obtained through the website of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).