Bangladesh Bank website shut down to prevent cyberattacks

The official website of Bangladesh Bank has been kept offline due to concerns over a possible cyber-attack.

However, internet banking and mobile banking transactions are functioning normally, so customers are not facing any issues with their transactions.

Regarding this, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo on Thursday night that the website is being checked for any faults.

This decision was made due to concerns about worldwide attacks. There are no problems for customers in their transactions as a result.

Currently, the internet and software are extremely important for delivering government services, banking, e-commerce, media, and various online platforms.