BNP MPs’ resignation won’t collapse the government: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the resignation of seven BNP lawmakers from parliament will not cause a government collapse, reports BSS.

“The House is constituted with 350 members. Jatiya Party and Bikalpa Dhara MPs will remain in parliament. So the resignation of BNP MPs will not affect the government,” he told the triennial conference of Chattogram south district Awami League.