BNP MPs’ resignation won’t collapse the government: Obaidul Quader

The conference was held on the gymnasium ground adjacent to the MA Aziz Stadium in the port city this afternoon.
Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the BNP still wants to raise the obsolete issue of the caretaker government system.
He said, the caretaker government system was repealed by amending the constitution and no country in the world other than Pakistan has such a system.
Chattogram south district AL president Moshalem Uddin Ahmed, MP, presided over the conference while AL presidium member engineer Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated it.
AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif spoke at the conference as main speaker, moderated by Chattogram south district AL general secretary Mofizur Rahman.