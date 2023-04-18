Country to get relief from severe heatwave as Meteorological department predicts rainfalls

"Bangladesh is under the grips of a severe heatwave, with temperatures set to cross 40 degree Celsius in different parts of the country....rainfall may occur in different regions of the country from tomorrow as humidity is gradually increasing in air," Md Omar Faruq, a meteorologist of BMD, told BSS today.

Some parts of the country already experienced rainfall that led to prevailing cold weather, he said adding, "We will get relief from intense heatwave as a fresh spell of rainfall may occur since 21 April."