Chief adviser holding dialogue with religious leaders

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus's dialogue with the religious leaders began at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday afternoon to forge national unity.

The chief adviser arrived at the venue of dialogue at 4.22pm. Earlier, the leaders of different religions reached the venue to join the dialogue.

Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS that the chief adviser is holding dialogue with the religious leaders to discuss the ongoing various issues of the country.