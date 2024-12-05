Chief adviser holding dialogue with religious leaders
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus's dialogue with the religious leaders began at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday afternoon to forge national unity.
The chief adviser arrived at the venue of dialogue at 4.22pm. Earlier, the leaders of different religions reached the venue to join the dialogue.
Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS that the chief adviser is holding dialogue with the religious leaders to discuss the ongoing various issues of the country.
On Wednesday, Prof Yunus held a dialogue with the leaders of major political parties. During the meeting, he declared that none could undermine the solidarity forged since the 5 August or deprive the nation of its freedom.
The chief adviser also held a meeting with the leaders of the anti- discrimination student movement at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Tuesday night.