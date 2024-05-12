Court bars 4 sons of ex-minister from leaving country

He said the court had barred the four sons of the former minister following a plea made by the Uttara Bank in a Tk 300 million loan default case.

The court ordered the special superintendent of police in Dhaka (immigration) to take necessary steps so that they cannot leave the country.

The bench assistant also said that there is no mortgage against the loan of Tk 300 million taken from Uttara Bank. The loan was issued based on personal guarantee of the defendants and a trust receipt.