Court bars 4 sons of ex-minister from leaving country
A Chattogram court has ordered four sons of former Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, Nurul Islam, BSc, not to leave the country.
Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the money loan court in Chattogram passed the order Sunday.
The four sons of the former minister are - Mujibur Rahman, Jahidul Islam, Quamrul Islam and Wahidul Islam.
Mujibur Rahman is the managing director of Sanowara Dairy Foods Limited, a company owned by Nurul Islam, and the three others are directors of the same company.
Court’s bench assistant Rezaul Karim confirmed this to Prothom Alo in the evening.
He said the court had barred the four sons of the former minister following a plea made by the Uttara Bank in a Tk 300 million loan default case.
The court ordered the special superintendent of police in Dhaka (immigration) to take necessary steps so that they cannot leave the country.
The bench assistant also said that there is no mortgage against the loan of Tk 300 million taken from Uttara Bank. The loan was issued based on personal guarantee of the defendants and a trust receipt.