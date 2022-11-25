Friendship celebrates 20 years of transforming lives

“In these times of global crisis, Friendship’s mission and values are as relevant and important as ever,” said Friendship founder Runa Khan at a press event. “Today I believe, because of its impact, this work has to be scaled up and replicated with quality and dependability.”

Friendship’s work has been driven by an uncompromising commitment to its code of ethics and core values of integrity, dignity, justice, quality and hope.

Following the press conference, Friendship’s Char Theatre put on a delightful performance of song and drama. Its performances dealt with the social issue of child marriage, dowry and basic rights in char communities.