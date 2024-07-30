Bangladesh

Curfew in Dhaka to be relaxed from 7am-8pm from Wednesday

The government has announced a relaxation of the ongoing nationwide curfew from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm for four days starting tomorrow, 31 July, in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi districts, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Tuesday.

“The situation in Bangladesh is gradually returning to normal, so the ongoing curfew will be relaxed from 7 am to 8 pm. It will remain in force for Dhaka Metropolitan, Dhaka district, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi districts,” the Home Minister said during a meeting at the ministry.

Regarding the reopening of educational institutions and the full restoration of internet services, the minister mentioned that “the Education Minister and State Minister for ICT will provide further details.”

