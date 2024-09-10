40 garment factories in Ashulia closed

Despite the announcement of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to open all the readymade garment (RMG) factories in Ashulia and Bypail from on Tuesday, around 40 factories closed after opening in the morning due to unrest.

The overall situation in the area, however, has improved compared to the last few days. On Monday, around 70 factories were forced to close after opening in the morning due to security reasons.

“The situation on Tuesday is much more normal compared to previous days. Most factories opened on Tuesday morning. Some factories have been closed since Monday, and due to an unsuccessful meeting between the factory owners and the workers, about 21 factories declared a holiday today (Tuesday),” said Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.