40 garment factories in Ashulia closed
Despite the announcement of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to open all the readymade garment (RMG) factories in Ashulia and Bypail from on Tuesday, around 40 factories closed after opening in the morning due to unrest.
The overall situation in the area, however, has improved compared to the last few days. On Monday, around 70 factories were forced to close after opening in the morning due to security reasons.
“The situation on Tuesday is much more normal compared to previous days. Most factories opened on Tuesday morning. Some factories have been closed since Monday, and due to an unsuccessful meeting between the factory owners and the workers, about 21 factories declared a holiday today (Tuesday),” said Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.
There are 2145 member factories of BGMEA across the country. Except Ashulia and Bypail areas, production in all factories in other parts of Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Chattogram are in full swing.
The production of around 68 factories out of 407, was once again hampered on Monday due to labour unrest in the Ashulia and Bypail areas.
The BGMEA president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam told UNB that they are determined to keep open garment factories in Ashulia and other parts of Gazipur. But some factories had to close on Tuesday due to unrest.
The valid demands of workers will be met and the law enforcement forces, factory owners, and BGMEA representatives are working together to improve the situation, he said.