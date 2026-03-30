Dismissed army officer Afzal Naser placed on 6-day remand

The court has granted a six-day remand for Md Afzal Nasher, who was dismissed, in a case filed over the murder of Delwar Hossain in Mirpur, the capital, during the July mass uprising.

He has been shown as an arrested suspect in this case.

The order was given by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasib Ullah Piyas on Monday afternoon after the hearing.

The investigating officer of the case, Detective Branch (DB) Police Sub-Inspector Kofil Uddin, produced the accused in court today, applying for a seven-day remand.