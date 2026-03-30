Dismissed army officer Afzal Naser placed on 6-day remand
The court has granted a six-day remand for Md Afzal Nasher, who was dismissed, in a case filed over the murder of Delwar Hossain in Mirpur, the capital, during the July mass uprising.
He has been shown as an arrested suspect in this case.
The order was given by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasib Ullah Piyas on Monday afternoon after the hearing.
The investigating officer of the case, Detective Branch (DB) Police Sub-Inspector Kofil Uddin, produced the accused in court today, applying for a seven-day remand.
Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruqi argued in favour of the remand.
The defence lawyer, Helal Uddin, applied for the remand to be canceled and asked for bail for the accused. After hearing both sides, the court granted a six-day remand for the accused.
According to the remand petition, the victim Delwar Hossain (40) was at the Mirpur-10 crossing during the July movement on 19 July 2024, at 3:20 PM, supporting the student movement.
At that time, under the directive of Afzal Nasher, 500 to 700 unidentified terrorists from various wings of the Awami League, along with the listed accused, opened arbitrary gunfire indiscriminately.
As a result, Delwar Hossain was hit by bullets and collapsed on the spot.
He was later taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in a critical state.
As his condition worsened there, he was transferred to City Care General Hospital in Shyamoli, the capital, for better treatment on 20 July.
Delwar Hossain died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on 21 July. The victim's family filed a case regarding the incident.
The remand application further states that initial investigations have found sufficient evidence that the suspect is involved in the incident.
For the purpose of uncovering the main mystery of the case and ensuring a fair investigation, it is crucial to have the in-depth police interrogation of the accused, Afzal Nasher, for seven days.
Afzal Nasher's home is in the Mojirkhil area of Senbagh Upazila in Noakhali.
He joined the army on 4 July 1984. From March 2006 to March 2008, he served in the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).