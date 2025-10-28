Foreign adviser 'surprised' that no counter-questions made to Indian foreign secy

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said he was ‘surprised’ that journalists who recently visited India did not ask any counter-questions about India’s role in Bangladesh’s elections over the past 15 years.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday afternoon, in response to questions from reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the question-answer session, a journalist told the foreign adviser that a delegation from the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) had recently visited India.

During that visit, India’s foreign secretary said they had begun examining the legal aspects of sending Sheikh Hasina back.

When asked whether India had officially informed Bangladesh about this, Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain said, “We have fulfilled our legal obligations. We requested Sheikh Hasina’s return as per the court’s directive. India can continue reviewing the legal aspects. They have not responded yet, but they are looking into it from their end.”