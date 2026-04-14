Boishakhi Shobha Jatra ends with message of democratic resurgence
The Boishakhi Shobha Jatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts with the message of democratic resurgence, has ended. The procession started at 9:06 am today (Tuesday) from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts on the Dhaka University campus.
This year, multi-layered security arrangements were in place for the procession. At the front of the procession were horse riders, followed in sequence by law enforcement agencies, students carrying the flag of Bangladesh, Rover Scouts, the proctorial team, and finally the main banner of the procession.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam led the procession, along with Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury. The university’s pro-vice chancellors, proctor, and teachers were also present.
The procession started from Gate No. 3 (North) of the Faculty of Fine Arts, went up to Shahbagh police station and made a U-turn there. From there, it passed Raju Sculpture and the TSC area on the right, went through Doel Chattar via Bangla Academy, and returned to the Faculty of Fine Arts, ending at 10:05 am.
This year’s Shobha Jatra featured five main symbols or motifs: rooster, elephant, dove, dotara, and horse. Each motif carries a different message.
The rooster symbolises new beginnings, awakening, and the arrival of light, indicating the end of darkness. The dotara represents the soul of Bengali folk music and reflects our cultural roots, while also recalling the dignity of music in the context of the marginalisation of Baul artists. The wooden elephant, designed in the style of the folk art museum of Narayanganj, represents folk tradition, strength, and grandeur. The molded horse evokes the simplicity of rural Bengal and childhood memories. The dove carries messages of harmony, coexistence, and global peace.
Teachers, students, officers, and staff of Dhaka University, along with people from all walks of life, participated in the procession.
Many people attended with their families and friends. Sharmin Akhter participated in the procession for the first time with her family. She told Prothom Alo, “This is a part of our Bengali tradition. Children must be made aware of the Shobha Jatra. If we do not bring them, how will they learn about Bengali culture?”