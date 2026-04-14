Boishakhi Shobha Jatra ends with message of democratic resurgence

The Boishakhi Shobha Jatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts with the message of democratic resurgence, has ended. The procession started at 9:06 am today (Tuesday) from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts on the Dhaka University campus.

This year, multi-layered security arrangements were in place for the procession. At the front of the procession were horse riders, followed in sequence by law enforcement agencies, students carrying the flag of Bangladesh, Rover Scouts, the proctorial team, and finally the main banner of the procession.