Social safety net: 6 allowance rates to be revised in line with inflation, committee formed for review

New rates will be fixed for six types of social safety net allowances. The new rates will be aligned with the rate of inflation.

The allowances in question are: old-age allowance, allowance for the widow and the women whose husband deserted her, disability allowance, education stipend and livelihood development programme for marginalised communities, mother and child benefit programme, and allowances under Employment Generation programme for the Poorest (EGPP).

To determine the revised rates, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance formed a 12-member inter-ministerial executive committee last Tuesday.

The committee is headed by Md Hasanul Matin, additional secretary (budget and macro division) of the Finance Division. Officials said the rates set by the committee will come into effect from 1 July this year, the first day of the 2026-27 fiscal year.