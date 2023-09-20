Another case filed against Dr Yunus at Rangpur Labour Court’

Another case has been filed against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus at Rangpur Labour Court over “not paying fair wages and violating labour laws”, UNB reports.
Retired senior farm manager of Grameen Krishi Foundation, Farukul Islam, filed the case at the Rangpur Labour Court around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.
Six people, including the Grameen Bank founder, have been accused in the case, Shamim Al Mamun, the plaintiff's lawyer, confirmed the development.
“The Krishi Foundation officials, including Dr Yunus, have been accused of not paying TK 975,125 to the plaintiff in wages, gratuity and leave money earned. The plaintiff is entitled to his fair dues but it was not paid,” said the lawyer.
“Dr Yunus and the Grameen Krishi Foundation authorities forced the plaintiff to retire by pressuring him on various occasions,” he added.