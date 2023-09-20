Another case filed against Dr Yunus at Rangpur Labour Court’

Another case has been filed against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus at Rangpur Labour Court over “not paying fair wages and violating labour laws”, UNB reports.

Retired senior farm manager of Grameen Krishi Foundation, Farukul Islam, filed the case at the Rangpur Labour Court around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Six people, including the Grameen Bank founder, have been accused in the case, Shamim Al Mamun, the plaintiff's lawyer, confirmed the development.