Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey

The director of operations and maintenance for the fire service department, Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, was present at Tejgaon airport to greet the team.
Earlier this month, Turkey and its neighbouring Syria were struck by one of the worst earthquakes in history. The 6 February earthquakes completely devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria. As of 21 February, more than 47,000 bodies were recovered from the rubbles caused by the devastating earthquakes.
On 8 February, the government sent a joint rescue team of 46 people to the areas hit by the earthquake to help with rescues and medical care.
Dhaka has also expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkey and assured them of additional support.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen conveyed to the Turkish foreign minister that Bangladesh is sending an additional 10,000 tents, with the initial 2000, to Turkey for the earthquake victims.
In a phone call to his Turkish counterpart on 15 February, he also requested to let Bangladesh know if they need anything else, adding that Bangladesh is ready to send construction workers for reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.