Installation of rail tracks on Padma Bridge begins

“Sixty-six per cent of the work on installing the railway tracks from Dhaka to Bhanga has been completed. The progress on the Mawa-Bhanga railway track is 85 per cent and from Bhanga to Jashore is some 52 per cent,” Nurul Islam said.
Earlier at an event on 16 July, rail minister said the Dhaka-Bhanga railway track would directly connect Dhaka with Khulna, Jashore, Darshana, Benapole through Faridpur and Rajbari.”
The new railway track from Khulna to Mongla will be in operation by December this year, he added.