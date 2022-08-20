Bangladesh

Installation of rail tracks on Padma Bridge begins

A night view of the Padma Bridge from Mawa end in Munshiganj on 24 June 2022.
Railway minister Nurul Islam on Saturday inaugurated the work of installing rail tracks at the Jajira end of the Padma Bridge, reports UNB.

“The rail tracks installation work will be completed within four months,” he added.

Sujan added that the financial progress of the project is 68 per cent and physical progress 70 per cent.

“Sixty-six per cent of the work on installing the railway tracks from Dhaka to Bhanga has been completed. The progress on the Mawa-Bhanga railway track is 85 per cent and from Bhanga to Jashore is some 52 per cent,” Nurul Islam said.

Earlier at an event on 16 July, rail minister said the Dhaka-Bhanga railway track would directly connect Dhaka with Khulna, Jashore, Darshana, Benapole through Faridpur and Rajbari.”

The new railway track from Khulna to Mongla will be in operation by December this year, he added.

