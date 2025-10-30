Over 15m people set to face food shortage by December

By December this year, approximately 16 million (1 crore 60 lakh) people in the disaster-prone districts of the country are expected to face severe food insecurity, while around 1.6 million (16 lakh) children are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition.

This information was revealed in a report jointly published by the Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Ministry of Food and three United Nations agencies.

The analysis assessed the food security and nutritional status of more than 96.6 million (9 crore 66 lakh) people across 36 districts of Bangladesh, including the Rohingya camps.

According to the report, the number of people experiencing food shortage is projected to rise in the final eight months of the year compared to the first four months.

However, overall, the number people suffering from insecurity of food, has decreased compared to last year.