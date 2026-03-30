Tk 100,000 reward for information on illegal hoarding and smuggling of fuel

The government will offer a reward of up to Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) to individuals who provide accurate information about illegal hoarding and smuggling of fuel oil.

This was announced in a press release issued today, Monday, by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

According to the statement, the government has declared a reward of up to Tk 100,000 for those who assist by providing accurate information to the local administration regarding illegal fuel hoarding and smuggling.