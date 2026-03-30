Tk 100,000 reward for information on illegal hoarding and smuggling of fuel
The government will offer a reward of up to Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) to individuals who provide accurate information about illegal hoarding and smuggling of fuel oil.
This was announced in a press release issued today, Monday, by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.
According to the statement, the government has declared a reward of up to Tk 100,000 for those who assist by providing accurate information to the local administration regarding illegal fuel hoarding and smuggling.
The press release noted that the measure has been taken to ensure the proper utilisation of fuel oil imported at high cost by the government.
It also stated that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential. The respective deputy commissioner will ensure that the reward is paid to the informant. The financial incentive will be open to all individuals, institutions and organisations.