Bangladesh welcomed International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s verdict in the case filed by The Gambia, accusing Myanmar of genocide of minority Rohingya Muslims passed on Friday, says a foreign ministry press release on Friday.

It stated, “Bangladesh welcomes the Judgment delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 22 July 2022 on the preliminary objections of Myanmar concerning the application or admissibility of the Genocide Convention in the case between The Gambia and Myanmar.”