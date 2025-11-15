Judge’s son murder in Rajshahi
Court issues show cause notice to police commissioner for allowing accused media access from custody
The court has issued a show cause notice to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abu Sufian to appear in the court and explain why the statement of suspect Limon Mia, arrested regarding the murder of Judge Abdur Rahman’s son in Rajshahi, was allowed to be disseminated through the media while he was in police custody.
This notice was issued today, Saturday, by the Rajshahi Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. Mohammad Abu Sufian has been instructed to appear before the court by next Wednesday.
The directive asks why legal action should not be taken against him for allowing the accused, while in police custody, to make statements before the media that placed blame on the victim.
On Thursday afternoon, ninth grade student Tausif was killed in a rented house in the Dabtala area of Rajshahi city. The attacker, Limon Mia, 35 was previously known to the family.
Tausif’s mother, Tasmin Nahar, 44 was injured in the attack and is currently hospitalised. During the scuffle, the attacker Limon was also injured and is receiving treatment under police custody in hospital.