Court issues show cause notice to police commissioner for allowing accused media access from custody

The court has issued a show cause notice to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abu Sufian to appear in the court and explain why the statement of suspect Limon Mia, arrested regarding the murder of Judge Abdur Rahman’s son in Rajshahi, was allowed to be disseminated through the media while he was in police custody.

This notice was issued today, Saturday, by the Rajshahi Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. Mohammad Abu Sufian has been instructed to appear before the court by next Wednesday.