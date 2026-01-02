Khaleda Zia’s granddaughter Zaima and family members visit her grave
Family members have visited the grave of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. They went to Zia Udyan in the capital around 10:30 am today, Friday.
Those present included Khaleda Zia’s daughter-in-law Shamila Rahman, wife of her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, her granddaughter Zaima Rahman, Jahia Rahman, and other family members.
During the visit, they stood by the grave and recited verses from the Holy Qur’an, followed by prayers and a munajat. The family members left after staying there for around 20 minutes.
The grave had been open to the general public for visits and prayers from after the Fajr prayer. However, in view of the arrival of Zaima Rahman and other family members, entry for general visitors was temporarily suspended for about an hour.
On Thursday as well, BNP leaders and activists, along with members of the public, offered prayers and paid their respects at Khaleda Zia’s grave.
Khaleda Zia died on Tuesday (30 December) while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. Her namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) and burial were completed on Wednesday (31 December).
A large number of people from all walks of life attended her funeral prayers. Following the janaza, Khaleda Zia was laid to rest at Zia Udyan beside the grave of her husband, former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.