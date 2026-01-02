Khaleda Zia’s granddaughter Zaima and family members visit her grave

Family members have visited the grave of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. They went to Zia Udyan in the capital around 10:30 am today, Friday.

Those present included Khaleda Zia’s daughter-in-law Shamila Rahman, wife of her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, her granddaughter Zaima Rahman, Jahia Rahman, and other family members.