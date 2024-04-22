US wants further improvement of labour rights

The US wants further improvement of the labour rights situation in Bangladesh, which will increase US investments in the country. Delegations from both countries met at the secretariat in Dhaka over this on Sunday.

A visiting team of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia has prepared an action plan to improve the labour rights situations in the country. They have stressed on 11 factors. Finalising a strategy to implement that work plan was the agenda of the meeting.

Brendan Lynch, assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia led the US delegation and commerce secretary of Bangladesh Tapan Kanti Ghosh led the Bangladesh side in the meeting. Besides, officials from the finance, industries and Agriculture ministries, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh bank along with US ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas and USTR senior commercial specialist Shilpi Jha were also present in the meeting.