Ex-PM’s principal secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah’s contractual appointment cancelled

The contractual appointment of Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, has been cancelled.

The cancellation was made by an order from the president, according to a notification signed by deputy secretary Bhaskar Debnath of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday.

Previously, the government had extended Tofazzel’s contractual appointment for an year on 27 June this year.

