Govt appoints administrator for Bangladesh Fertilizer Association
The government has appointed an administrator to oversee the operations of the Bangladesh Fertilizer Association (BFA), according to an office order issued last Thursday.
Mustafizur Rahman, a joint secretary at the Ministry of Commerce, has been named as the administrator, the order stated.
Muhammad Rehan Uddin, acting director general of the ministry’s Trade Organisation Wing, signed the order.
As per the directive, the administrator has been tasked with conducting a fair and impartial election within 120 days and ensuring the smooth transfer of responsibilities to the newly elected committee.
He has also been instructed to inform the ministry once the handover process is complete.