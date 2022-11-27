Passengers suffer as Barishal water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Water transport services on 18 routes from Barishal came to a standstill from Sunday midnight as water transport workers embarked on a strike, causing woes to passengers, UNB reports.

The water transport workers an announced the strike on Saturday night to press home their 10- point demand including fixing their minimum wage at Tk 20,000.

Workers removed the launches from Barishal terminal at 12:00 am Sunday and movement of vessels including those of long routes remained suspended, according to Barishal water transport owners.

Meanwhile, freight vessels’ operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.