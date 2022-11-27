Passengers suffer as Barishal water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Master Ekin Ali, president of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad, said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.
Other demands of the workers are- providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers, formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances, providing Tk 1 million compensation for accident and death at work.
Besides, relaxation of restrictions on nighttime movement of sand-carrying bulkheads and dredgers, stopping terrorism, extortion and robbery on waterways, stopping harassment along the Indian border in providing landing passes to workers travelling India, 100 per cent enforcement of goods transport policy at Chattogram port to force all lightering vessels to maintain serial, canceling the lease at Charpara Ghat and stopping all kinds of irregularities and mismanagement by the Department of Shipping.