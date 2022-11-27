Bangladesh

Passengers suffer as Barishal water transport workers go on indefinite strike

Transport owners refrain from operating their vehicles on the street as they observe the countrywide indefinite strike from Friday in protest of raising the price of fuel oil. The picture was taken from Barishal city on 5 November. Saiyan

Water transport services on 18 routes from Barishal came to a standstill from Sunday midnight as water transport workers embarked on a strike, causing woes to passengers, UNB reports.

The water transport workers an announced the strike on Saturday night to press home their 10- point demand including fixing their minimum wage at Tk 20,000.

Workers removed the launches from Barishal terminal at 12:00 am Sunday and movement of vessels including those of long routes remained suspended, according to Barishal water transport owners.

Meanwhile, freight vessels’ operation from Barishal also remained suspended due to the strike.

Master Ekin Ali, president of Noujan Sramik Sangram Parishad, said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Other demands of the workers are- providing appointment letter, identity card and service book to workers, formation of Contributory Provident Fund and Seafarer Welfare Fund to provide food and sea allowances, providing Tk 1 million compensation for accident and death at work.

Besides, relaxation of restrictions on nighttime movement of sand-carrying bulkheads and dredgers, stopping terrorism, extortion and robbery on waterways, stopping harassment along the Indian border in providing landing passes to workers travelling India, 100 per cent enforcement of goods transport policy at Chattogram port to force all lightering vessels to maintain serial, canceling the lease at Charpara Ghat and stopping all kinds of irregularities and mismanagement by the Department of Shipping.

