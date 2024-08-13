Former law minister Anisul, advisor Salman F Rahman arrested
Former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industries and investment advisor Salman F Rahman have been arrested.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Mainul Hossain said the two were arrested Tuesday in a case filed at New Market police station in the capital.
As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.
There have been media reports that some of the leaders left the country.
In this context, the police informed the media of the arrest of Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman.
Anisul Huq was elected an MP of Bangladesh Awami League from Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba) constituency in 2014. He was made the law minister that year and remained the cabinet member until the fall of the government on 5 August this year.
Salman F Rahman is a former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) and one of the founders of Beximco Group.
He was elected a lawmaker of the Awami League from Dhaka-1 constituency in 2018. Later, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina appointed him as her private industries and investment affairs advisor.