Former law minister Anisul, advisor Salman F Rahman arrested

As Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of the prime minister and left the country on 5 August, the cabinet members of her government and leaders of Awami League went into hiding.

There have been media reports that some of the leaders left the country.

In this context, the police informed the media of the arrest of Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman.

Anisul Huq was elected an MP of Bangladesh Awami League from Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba) constituency in 2014. He was made the law minister that year and remained the cabinet member until the fall of the government on 5 August this year.