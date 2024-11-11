Yunus opens dedicated lounge for migrant workers at Shahjalal airport

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today inaugurated a special lounge for the country's migrant workers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here.

"Our migrant workers are nation builders. In the July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them," he said.

"We believe this lounge will make their travel easy," he added.

The Probashi Lounge is a first of its kind at the Dhaka airport as it will offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to take rest and get subsidized food for refreshments.