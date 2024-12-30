Metro Rail authorities urge public to avoid flying paper lanterns
The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) has urged the public to refrain from flying fanush (paper lanterns) on the eve of New Year's (31 December) along the MRT Line-6 route from Uttara North to Motijheel and in surrounding areas.
In a notice issued on Monday, DMTCL highlighted that nearly 300,000 people use the metro rail daily, with the service operating along a route that is powered by high-voltage electric lines.
The notice cautioned that if a paper lantern got entangled in these power lines, it could lead to accidents, potentially causing loss of life and property damage.
Besides, punitive action will be taken against individuals or organisations if found responsible for any accidents caused by the flying of paper lanterns.
Last year, metro rail services were suspended for two hours after paper lanterns became caught in the electric wires of the rail track during the New Year celebrations.