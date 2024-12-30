Metro Rail authorities urge public to avoid flying paper lanterns

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) has urged the public to refrain from flying fanush (paper lanterns) on the eve of New Year's (31 December) along the MRT Line-6 route from Uttara North to Motijheel and in surrounding areas.

In a notice issued on Monday, DMTCL highlighted that nearly 300,000 people use the metro rail daily, with the service operating along a route that is powered by high-voltage electric lines.

The notice cautioned that if a paper lantern got entangled in these power lines, it could lead to accidents, potentially causing loss of life and property damage.