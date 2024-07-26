Quota reform movement: Clashes leave trail of pain, sufferings

Around 20 people have been receiving treatment for their wounds in ward no. 420 of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. They all sustained bullet injuries in different parts of their bodies during the recent clashes centering the quota reform protests.

While visiting the hospital on Tuesday, a teen boy was seen with bandage in both legs as he suffered bullet wounds in both legs during the clashes.

His uncle disclosed their ordeals in detail, but requested to remain unnamed in fear of further complications.

His nephew – a ninth grader at a Dhaka school – was struck by two bullets at Mirpur-10 intersection when he was returning home amid the clashes over the quota reform protests on Friday, (19 July).