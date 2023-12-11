Writ seeking postponement of election schedule dismissed

The High Court has outright rejected a writ petition seeking postponement of announced election schedule for the 12th parliamentary election.

A High Court bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order on Monday.

On 15 November, the chief election commissioner announced the election schedule setting 7 January 2024 as voting day.

Younus Ali Akanda filed a writ petition challenging the legality of this election schedule on 29 November.

Hearings on the writ were held on 3 and 4 December. After hearing on 4 December, the High Court set 10 December for passing an order.

Simultaneously, the parties were asked to submit written statements if there were any.

When the issue was placed on Sunday, the writ petitioner sought time and the court fixed the day for Monday for passing the order.

Lawyer Younus Ali Akanda himself conducted the hearing in favour of the writ in the court.