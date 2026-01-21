Diplomacy
India recalls diplomats’ families, dependents in Bangladesh to return home: Sources
India has advised dependents of Mission and Post officials in Bangladesh to return home as a precautionary measure in light of the security situation, Indian news agency ANI reports stating sources.
The sources added that the Indian Mission and all Posts continue to remain open and fully operational.
Multiple sources in the Indian government told another news agency, PTI, that, as a precautionary measure in view of the security situation in Bangladesh, dependents of Indian officials posted at the Indian High Commission and assistant high commissions have been advised to return to India.
India has a high commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Khulna, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Sylhet.
India is withdrawing the family members of diplomats and other officials from all these missions. Owing to security concerns, New Delhi has decided to designate Bangladesh as a “non-family” posting for its diplomats.