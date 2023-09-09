PM stresses strengthened global solidarity, coordinated response to address crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday laid emphasis on strengthening global solidarity and adopting coordinated response to address crisis as she placed four recommendations in this regard joining the G20 Summit here.

"Here G20 and international financial institutions have crucial role to play, and Bangladesh is ready to support their efforts for tailoring actionable recommendations to tackle the crisis," she said in her first recommendation addressing "One Earth" session in the summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre of Pragati Maidan at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The premier secondly said bold, concrete and concerted actions must be taken at the global level for ensuring global peace and stability for greater benefit of humanity.

"All major economies should act upon their due responsibilities, for the cause of global development," she said.

Thirdly, as a member of Troika of Climate Vulnerable Forum, she urged all to operationalise Loss and Damage Fund as early as possible for creating additional financing mechanisms to address climate induced migration.

She added: "In the upcoming COP28, I would urge all to emphasize the implementation of the fund for loss and damage with accountability and transparency."