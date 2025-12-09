51pc of respondents prioritise party and electoral symbol

Political parties and their election symbols will carry the greatest weight for most voters in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.

According to a new survey, 51 per cent of respondents said they would cast their ballot primarily based on the party or symbol.

These findings emerge from the National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on major socio-political issues, commissioned by Prothom Alo and conducted by the private research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited.