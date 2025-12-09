Prothom Alo Survey
51pc of respondents prioritise party and electoral symbol
Just over 53pc of respondents believe that same number of women candidates should be nominated as in previous elections
26pc are in favour of fewer women being nominated this time.
Political parties and their election symbols will carry the greatest weight for most voters in the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
According to a new survey, 51 per cent of respondents said they would cast their ballot primarily based on the party or symbol.
These findings emerge from the National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on major socio-political issues, commissioned by Prothom Alo and conducted by the private research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited.
The survey sought opinions across several themes. One of the central questions asked was, “Which factor matters most to you when choosing whom to vote for?” A majority, 51 per cent, prioritised the political party or its electoral symbol.
Meanwhile, 17.4 per cent said they would judge candidates by their behaviour or personal conduct; 16.1 per cent would vote based on a candidate’s development work; and 10.8 per cent would decide on the basis of the candidate’s integrity.
A smaller proportion placed importance on religious identity (2.4 per cent), the party’s political manifesto (1.3 per cent), the candidate’s locality (0.7 per cent), or social standing and public recognition (0.4 per cent).
The survey gleaned the opinions of 1,342 adults (aged 18–55) from five urban and five rural or semi-urban areas. Of the respondents, 674 were men and 668 women, representing a diverse range of income groups, social classes and professions. Data was collected between 21 and 28 October.
According to the research team, this is an opinion poll and nationally representative, though not designed to represent any specific constituency.
Respondents were individuals who can read print or online newspapers and are likely to cast their votes in the upcoming general election. The survey carried a confidence level of 99 per cent.
On broader electoral perceptions, more than 50 per cent of respondents expressed optimism that the upcoming national election would be free and fair, whereas about 34 per cent expressed doubts. Nearly 92 per cent said they intended to vote on polling day.
Respondents were also asked how many women candidates political parties should nominate for direct election. Just over 53 per cent felt parties should nominate the same number of women as in previous elections.
Another 10.7 per cent favoured somewhat higher numbers, and 1.2 per cent supported a substantial increase. In contrast, 26 per cent felt the number should be lower than before, and 8.3 per cent said women should not be nominated at all.
The survey explored a wide range of political and governance issues, including public satisfaction with government performance; areas of success and failure; responsibility for stalled reforms; whether personal incomes have risen or fallen; the influence of religion-based politics; perceptions of the military’s role; the likelihood of different parties winning the most seats; and which areas an elected government is expected to deliver on most effectively.