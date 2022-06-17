MA Mannan, Amir Khasru trade barbs

“The government provides food assistance to the lower income groups through family cards and open market sale (OMS),” he said.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, who was the commerce minister of the BNP government, questioned the transparency of the government’s inflation and forex reserves data.

When the BNP was in power in 2007, according to the World Bank the score on country’s statistics was 70, which has come down to almost half of now. The government has been showing an inflated GDP rate through mechanism, he alleged.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also questioned the legitimacy of the government. He said there are scopes to raise question on the budget proposed by an “unelected” government.

Responding to Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury’s remarks, planning minister MA Mannan said the word “unelected” Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury used has become cliché. “The government is not unelected, rather an effective government.”