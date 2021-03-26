Madrasa students block Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Madrasa students have blocked Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Jatrabari’s Mayor Hanif Flyover.
Students of a local madrasa took position at the flyover from 5:30pm halting traffic on the most important highway of the country.
Sub inspector of Jatrabari police station Md Alam told Prothom Alo that madrasa students of Kutubkhali area blocked the road in the evening. No untoward situation has been reported.
Over a hundred students with sticks were seen at the Jatrabari section of Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 7:30pm. The students set afire tires in some places of the flyover.
Commuters were undergoing intolerable sufferings due to the blockade.
Anwar Hossain, driver of a CNG-run autorickshaw told Prothom Alo that he was stranded at Shonir Akhra area since evening.
At least 50 policemen were seen at East Rasulpur area of Jatrabari.
Earlier in the afternoon, a clash took place between devotees and ruling party men at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area. The clashes broke out as a section of devotees had started to demonstrate, protesting against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, after Juma prayer.
Protesting the incident, students of Chattogram’s Hathazari madrasa brought out a procession and clashed with police which left at least 4 dead.
Madrasa students also vandalised and torched Brahmanbaria railway station protesting the incident.