Maha Saptami celebrated across country

Maha Saptami, the second day of the five-day Durga Puja of the Bangalee Hindu community, was celebrated on Tuesday with much enthusiasm and religious fervor across the country following health guidelines amid the corona pandemic.

The Maha Ashtami will be celebrated tomorrow and all devotees would offer anjali (worship) at temples throughout the country on a limited scale due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A mood of festivity is being witnessed among the devotees irrespective of ages marking the festival following strict health guidelines.