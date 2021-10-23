Main accused of Pirganj mayhem a 'BCL leader'

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a press conference said Saikat instigated locals to carry out attacks and set fire to the houses of Hindu community in Pirganj via posting fake statuses on Facebook.

The elite force on Friday arrested Saikat Mandal, 24, son of Md Rashedul Haque and Rabiul Islam,36, son of Md Moslem Uddin, from Tongi in Gazipur in connection with the mayhem in Pirganj of Rangpur.