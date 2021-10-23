Main accused of Pirganj mayhem a 'BCL leader'

A press release signed by the college unit president Saiduzzaman Sizar and general secretary Jabed Ahmed confirmed the development.
On condition of anonymity, a relative of Saikat said he was on the run from the day of violence. Although Saikat's father is inactive in politics, his relatives involve in AL politics.
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a press conference said Saikat instigated locals to carry out attacks and set fire to the houses of Hindu community in Pirganj via posting fake statuses on Facebook.
The elite force on Friday arrested Saikat Mandal, 24, son of Md Rashedul Haque and Rabiul Islam,36, son of Md Moslem Uddin, from Tongi in Gazipur in connection with the mayhem in Pirganj of Rangpur.