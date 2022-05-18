Maintain austerity in every sphere of life: PM Hasina

"I returned home to bring smiles on the people's faces, because, it was my father's (Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) dream," she said.

Recalling the day of her return from forced exile on 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina said, "When I landed at the airport, I didn't get anyone of my nearest ones (relatives) but received love of millions of people, and that was my only strength and I've moved ahead with this strength."

She also mentioned her visit to every knock and cranny across the country facing barriers after returning home.

She said, "I've got confidence, love and trust of the people of Bangladesh."

The prime minister said that it was so hard for her to assume power as "both local and international hindrance was there so I couldn't come to power and had to face hurdles each time."

She added that, "But, I didn't stop, I didn't give up, I had a confidence that if I assume power, I can work for the people."