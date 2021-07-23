Make vaccines patent-free to ensure equality: Prof Yunus

He said the profit world is so stubborn and some people want to make a profit like they did last year. "Three top pharmaceutical companies have made 26 billion dollars in profit collectively out of vaccines so far."

Prof Yunus said if the speed of the vaccination remains the same; it'll take more than 57 years to vaccinate all the people of the world. He started a campaign last June asking the international community to make the vaccine patent-free globally as common good.

Many Nobel laureates, world leaders, and politicians signed it to publicize more widely. The president of the International Olympic Committee also signed it as one of the first persons.