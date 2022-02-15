Malaysia High Court stays Khairuzzaman’s deportation

A report of Free Malaysia Today, a local news portal, quoted Justice Zaini as saying, "I don't want to hear that he has been deported against this court order that I have granted."

The court also set 20 May to hear Khairuzzaman's writ petition.

The Free Malaysia Today report also said Khairuzzaman, 65, is wanted in Bangladesh for undisclosed reasons, but his wife, Rieta Rahman, had contended that his arrest was politically motivated by the Bangladesh government.

Immigration police of Malaysia arrested Khairuzzaman on 9 February morning from Ampang town in Selangor state of the country. Malaysia's home minister Hamzah Zainudin confirmed his arrest.

Mohamed Khairuzzaman’s lawyer AS Dhaliwal told FMT that his client is a political refugee. He is a UNHCR cardholder and has not broken any law regarding immigration. That’s why arresting him is an illegal act.