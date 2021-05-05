Malaysia to ban entry from Bangladesh, 3 other South Asian countries

Malaysia will ban entry of nationals from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, on top of a ban on Indian citizens.

Malaysia defence minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

The minister, however, did not specify the deadline.

This month, Malaysia detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India.

The country then has banned flights to and from India and prohibited travellers from any Indian destination from entering the country to help prevent the spread of the new variant, according to Reuters.