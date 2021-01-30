Man, woman found dead in Sherpur

Police recovered the bodies of a man and woman from Nakla upazila of Sherpur on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Samedul Islam Helal, 35, an Ansar VDP member, and a housewife named Hamida Begam, 28.
Both the deceased were residents of Gohalerkanda village.
Officer-in-charge of Nakla police station Shobuj Mia said they recovered the bodies from both the respective homes of the deceased. The bodies were sent to a hospital for autopsy.
The reason of their deaths could not be known immediately. A case has been filed over the unnatural deaths.