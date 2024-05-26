Maldives labour market for Bangladeshis closed again

Maldives labour market has been closed as Bangladesh has fulfilled the quota of highest number of foreign workers for a single country.

Sources at the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry and the Bangladesh high commission in Maldives said the Maldives follows extra caution in recruiting foreign workers.

The parliament of the country has approved a law that will not allow recruitment of workers exceeding 100,000 from a single country.

As a result, Bangladeshi aspirant migrants are not getting visas.

Bangladesh high commission in Maldives issued a circular in this regard on 22 May.

According to the circular, the Maldives government halted issuing visas for Bangladeshi workers.