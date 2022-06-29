Many indulge in corruption in govt projects: AL MP Abdus Shahid

Planning minister MA Mannan attended the event, titled 'Implementation of Public Infrastructure Projects in Bangladesh', as the chief guest while lawmaker Enamul Haque as a special guest.
Abdus Shahid said public money is being wasted in implementing the project.
Directors of many projects are purchasing new vehicles although they don't need to visit the projects’ sites every day, he said adding the government is trying to stop this.
Different standing committees have been strengthened during the Awami League regime. The authorities concerned have to submit the progress of projects to the committees in the meeting, Abdus Shahid added.
Planning minister MA Mannan said the most important person of a project is its director. But it is being observed that the director of the project in Panchagarh is living in Dhaka, which he termed a national problem. Nobody wants to stay at the project site.
Terming the infrastructure the country’s heart, Mannan said, "Our main target is to develop the infrastructure. However, we will have to be environment-friendly in implementing a project."