Many indulge in corruption in govt projects: AL MP Abdus Shahid

Awami League lawmaker Abdus Shahid on Wednesday said corruption is taking place in different public projects.

"I will not term these [corruptions] theft. However, many are resorting to corruption while implementing the projects," the parliamentarian said.

Abdus Shahid on Wednesday came up with these remarks as a special guest while addressing a dialogue organised jointly by Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and The Asia Foundation at Lakeshore hotel in the capital.