Many indulge in corruption in govt projects: AL MP Abdus Shahid

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League lawmaker Abdus Shahid on Wednesday said corruption is taking place in different public projects.

"I will not term these [corruptions] theft. However, many are resorting to corruption while implementing the projects," the parliamentarian said.

Abdus Shahid on Wednesday came up with these remarks as a special guest while addressing a dialogue organised jointly by Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and The Asia Foundation at Lakeshore hotel in the capital.

Planning minister MA Mannan attended the event, titled 'Implementation of Public Infrastructure Projects in Bangladesh', as the chief guest while lawmaker Enamul Haque as a special guest.

Abdus Shahid said public money is being wasted in implementing the project.

Directors of many projects are purchasing new vehicles although they don't need to visit the projects’ sites every day, he said adding the government is trying to stop this.

Different standing committees have been strengthened during the Awami League regime. The authorities concerned have to submit the progress of projects to the committees in the meeting, Abdus Shahid added.

Planning minister MA Mannan said the most important person of a project is its director. But it is being observed that the director of the project in Panchagarh is living in Dhaka, which he termed a national problem. Nobody wants to stay at the project site.

Terming the infrastructure the country’s heart, Mannan said, "Our main target is to develop the infrastructure. However, we will have to be environment-friendly in implementing a project."

