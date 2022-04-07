Mass Media Employees Bill contradicts labour law: Journalists

Journalist leader Shaukat Mahmood said the draft law has cut gratuity and journalists’ right to join union has been taken away.

If any dispute arises, a tribunal led by a district judge will try to mitigate it but the tribunal will always work for the owners, he added.

Shaukat Mahmood said since service rules of the journalists are recognised in accordance with the labour law, there is no need for a new law.

BFUJ president M Abdullah said this draft law gives the arms to the media owners closed to the government and through which if the government wants, they can dismiss investigative and brave journalists. Formulated in 2017, the draft law has been changed for five years to outline on how journalists can be deprived and assaulted.