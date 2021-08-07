Mass vaccination drive begins in Bangladesh

As the ruthless Delta variant of Covid-19 keeps spreading like wildfire, Bangladesh on Saturday kicked off another phase of its mass vaccination drive aimed at inoculating 3.5 million (35 lakh) people in six days, reports news agency UNB.

Covid jabs will be administered simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas and 433 wards of the city corporations, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam told the media on Friday.

With a fresh stock of Covid-19 vaccine doses in hand, the government’s aim is to inoculate 80 per cent of its population, with each getting two doses administered.