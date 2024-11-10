BGB deployed across Bangladesh amid tension centering Noor Hossain Day

Alongside the BGB, members of police, Rapid Action Battalion, and other forces have been kept vigilant across the country.

Tension has mounted after the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a rally to counter programmes announced by Awami League marking the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day at Zero Point in Dhaka’s Gulistan.

On Saturday, the AL on its verified Facebook page announced to observe the Noor Hossain Day and urged party men to come to the Zero Point.