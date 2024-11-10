BGB deployed across Bangladesh amid tension centering Noor Hossain Day
The authorities have deployed 191 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh across the country to maintain law and order cantering the observance of Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
A message sent from the BGB headquarters in Dhaka said this on Sunday morning.
Alongside the BGB, members of police, Rapid Action Battalion, and other forces have been kept vigilant across the country.
Tension has mounted after the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a rally to counter programmes announced by Awami League marking the Shaheed Noor Hossain Day at Zero Point in Dhaka’s Gulistan.
On Saturday, the AL on its verified Facebook page announced to observe the Noor Hossain Day and urged party men to come to the Zero Point.