Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam’s physical condition improving

There has been some improvement in the health of Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the English department at Dhaka University, fiction writer, and essayist. His life support was removed this evening, Tuesday. He remains under close observation in the coronary care unit (CCU).

Syed Manzoorul Islam is undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital after suffering a massive heart attack. Citing his doctor Mahbubur Rahman, Anuprakash CEO Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo today that Syed Manzoorul Islam’s life support was removed on Tuesday evening. His lung infection has decreased, but he is still not out of danger.