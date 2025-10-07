Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam’s physical condition improving
There has been some improvement in the health of Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the English department at Dhaka University, fiction writer, and essayist. His life support was removed this evening, Tuesday. He remains under close observation in the coronary care unit (CCU).
Syed Manzoorul Islam is undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in the capital after suffering a massive heart attack. Citing his doctor Mahbubur Rahman, Anuprakash CEO Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo today that Syed Manzoorul Islam’s life support was removed on Tuesday evening. His lung infection has decreased, but he is still not out of danger.
Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam fell ill in his car last Friday while on his way to the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. With the help of the driver, he was taken to a nearby hospital. On receiving the news, Mazharul Islam and others went there, and he was subsequently admitted to LabAid Hospital. Doctors have said he suffered a massive heart attack and a stent was placed in his heart.
Since last Saturday, Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam’s health has deteriorated. His oxygen levels dropped, and as fluid accumulated in his lungs, his condition worsened, leading to the initiation of life support on Sunday evening. He remained on life support for nearly 48 hours.