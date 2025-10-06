Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam on life support

Eminent writer and academic Syed Manzoorul Islam, Emeritus Professor of the Department of English at Dhaka University, was put on life support Sunday at LabAid Hospital in the capital.

Earlier on Friday, Professor Manzoorul Islam was admitted to the hospital after falling ill. Following medical tests, doctors confirmed that he had suffered a massive heart attack.

Two stents were subsequently placed in his arteries to clear blockages, and he had been under close observation since the procedure.