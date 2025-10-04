Educationist, writer Syed Manzoorul Islam suffers from massive heart attack, stents inserted
Eminent educationist and writer Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam has been admitted to LabAid Hospital in Dhaka after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday.
Mazharul Islam, Chief Executive of publishing house Anyaprokash, confirmed the news to UNB, saying that the noted academic received two stents after being diagnosed with a heart blockage.
"Sir was in his car on Friday when he began to feel unwell at around 12-12:30 pm, and was immediately taken to the hospital. After initial tests, doctors informed us that he had suffered a massive heart attack," he told UNB.
Two stents were placed to remove blockages, and he is now under 72-hour observation since the procedure, Mazharul added.
Born on 18 January, 1951, in Sylhet, Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam is the son of Syed Amirul Islam and Rabeya Khatun.
He completed his Secondary School Certificate from Sylhet Government Pilot High School in 1966 and his Higher Secondary Certificate from MC College, Sylhet. Later, he earned his BA and MA degrees in English from Dhaka University.
In 1981, he obtained his PhD from Queen's University in Canada, focusing on the influence of Emanuel Swedenborg's philosophy on WB Yeats's poetry.
A retired professor of the Department of English at Dhaka University, he later joined the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).
Among his notable works are Thaka Na Thakar Golpo, Kach Vanga Rater Golpo, Andhakar o Alo Dekhar Golpo, Adhkhana Manushyo, Dinratriguli, Ajgubi Rat, Tin Porber Jibon, and Nandantattwa.
Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1996 and the Ekushey Padak in 2018, for his outstanding contributions to literature.