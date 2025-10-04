Educationist, writer Syed Manzoorul Islam suffers from massive heart attack, stents inserted

Eminent educationist and writer Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam has been admitted to LabAid Hospital in Dhaka after suffering a massive heart attack on Friday.

Mazharul Islam, Chief Executive of publishing house Anyaprokash, confirmed the news to UNB, saying that the noted academic received two stents after being diagnosed with a heart blockage.

"Sir was in his car on Friday when he began to feel unwell at around 12-12:30 pm, and was immediately taken to the hospital. After initial tests, doctors informed us that he had suffered a massive heart attack," he told UNB.